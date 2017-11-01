FDA Warns Black Licorice Is Bad For You; Can Cause Heart Problems, High Blood Pressure, Swelling, And Sluggishness!

Black licorice is arguably one of the worst candies ever invented.

No offense to all you licorice lovers, but the 98% of us that do not enjoy the candy find it bitter and gross. And apparently, we’re not alone! In fact, the FDA warns that too much black licorice is harmful for you!

Black licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin, which, if consumed too much, can lower a person’s potassium levels. As a result, individuals may have heart problems, high blood pressure, swelling and sluggishness. For those 40 or older, eating around two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could throw off heart rhythms.

The FDA advises, however, that nobody, young or old, should consume large quantities of black licorice at a time, and for those with an irregular heart rhythm or muscle weakness to stop eating it immediately.

Via USA Today