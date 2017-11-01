Harry Styles Slips On Kiwi On Stage While Performing His Song “Kiwi”

(Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP/Getty Images)

Harry Styles has a certain proclivity for falling or tripping while he’s performing on stage.

This time, we can’t place the blame on him, however.  As he was performing his amazing song “Kiwi”  at London’s historic Hammersmith Apollo, fans began throwing the fruit on stage.  Styles happened to step on one of these pieces of fruit, but luckily was able to avoid a full on disaster.

Someone even caught a picture of the moment, and the glorious face Harry was making as he felt he was about to go down.

Luckily, he as able to escape the tiny incident without major injury.  Maybe it’s not such a good idea to throw slippery substances on stage while a performer moves and dances around!

