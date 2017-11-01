Harry Styles Slips On Kiwi On Stage While Performing His Song “Kiwi”

Harry Styles has a certain proclivity for falling or tripping while he’s performing on stage.

This time, we can’t place the blame on him, however. As he was performing his amazing song “Kiwi” at London’s historic Hammersmith Apollo, fans began throwing the fruit on stage. Styles happened to step on one of these pieces of fruit, but luckily was able to avoid a full on disaster.

only harry would slip on a literal kiwi during kiwi 🥝🥝🥝#HarryStylesLiveOnTour (I can’t believe i took this video) pic.twitter.com/RCQUtCZ0hf — lucy ♕ (@hearteyeslarryy) October 30, 2017

Someone even caught a picture of the moment, and the glorious face Harry was making as he felt he was about to go down.

Someone got a pic of his face the moment it happened and here's a clip of him cleaning up the kiwi afterwards…https://t.co/8IoeHU1CY8 pic.twitter.com/5CI7TbChW6 — נυѕт ℓιкє вяєαηηα🌙 (@Brelynn7493) October 31, 2017

Luckily, he as able to escape the tiny incident without major injury. Maybe it’s not such a good idea to throw slippery substances on stage while a performer moves and dances around!

fans are so desperate for harry styles to perform “kiwi” multiple times at his shows they’ve taken to throwing the literal fruit at him pic.twitter.com/2roXnWM1d7 — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) October 30, 2017

Harry tonight before doing #Kiwi again #HarryStylesLiveOnTourLondon2 #ARIASHARRYSTYLES *politely saying to not throw kiwis on the stage pic.twitter.com/WVbfBV2sQ5 — One Direction WW (@1DBoysWW) October 31, 2017

Via NME