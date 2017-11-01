Here’s How To Score A Free Taco Only TODAY From Taco Bell!

This World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will go down as one of the best contests of all time. Lead changes and extra innings have made for an incredibly dramatic series this year, but now we all have something else to thank these teams for, besides some incredible games that is.

Today is the day, whether you be a baseball fan or not, can score a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros. All Series long, Taco Bell ran a promotion that would hand everyone a free taco as long as someone stole a base.

It all comes down to this. If a player steals a base in the #WorldSeries, all of America can steal a free #DoritosLocosTaco. No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB https://t.co/qHVhugvo6n pic.twitter.com/10e2c0NRSN — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2017

Well Cameron Maybin did just that, and today is the day we can collect our tacos.

Yep, you heard right…. free TACOS for everyone thanks to @tacobell Bell (and these quick feet)! pic.twitter.com/Ih6zYeiNEg — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 28, 2017

Today from 2pm-6pm, you can “steal” a Doritos Los Taco from any participating location (as long as supplies last), and no purchase is necessary!

According to Taco Bell, they began selling the Doritos Los Taco in 2014, calling it “one of the most iconic inventions in the history of tacos, or possibly food for that matter.”

Via Guide Live