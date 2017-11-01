Judge In Hawaii Sentences Man To Write 144 Compliments About His Ex

Last month in the Maui 2nd Circuit Court, Judge Rhonda Loo sentenced Daren Young to a very peculiar task.

Young was ordered to write 144 compliments to his ex-girlfriend, in response to 144 “nasty” text messages and calls he allegedly sent to her in a three-hour time span.  “For every nasty thing you said about her, you’re going to say a nice thing. No repeating words,” Judge Loo told Young.

The reason for all this is because Young’s ex had sought a protection order, which was issued Feb. 22, 2017. He was told not to contact her by any means including by phone.  However, Young apparently sent her 100+ text messages and calls with in 3 hours.

“It’s so childish to think a grown man can be so thumb-happy,” Loo said.  The judge was also pretty frank with her opinion on Young’s harassment.  “I don’t know whether I should cut off your fingers or take away your phone to get you to stop texting,” said the judge. “You probably shouldn’t get a phone, period. I hope she changed her number.”

-source via foxnews.com

 

 

