It didn’t take long for The Weeknd to adjust to the life of a single guy.

Just days after calling it quits with his girlfriend of 10 months, Selena Gomez, The Weekend, real name Abel Tesfaye, was filmed grinding on an unkown woman while at a club in Toronto with 21 Savage and Offset from Migos.

The Weeknd reportedly does not have a new girlfriend at this time, and is enjoying life as a single dude.

Via TMZ