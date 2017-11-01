Window Washers Dressed As Superheroes Surprise Kids At Children’s Medical Center Plano

In order to help celebrate Halloween, window washers donned superhero outfits to surprise some of the kids currently staying at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

After performing their duties, and saving the world from dirty windows, washers Spider-Man (Alex Barrera) and Batman (Joshua Rodriguez), went inside the hospital and handed out other surprises and goodies to the kids and their families.

Window washers dress up as superheroes to cheer up kids at Plano hospital https://t.co/gJtGwC6dG5 pic.twitter.com/7nchg7INsQ — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) October 31, 2017

The superhero window washers have become sort of a tradition at Children’s Medical Center Plano, one that will hopefully continue for many years to come!

Via Guide Live