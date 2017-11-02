200 People Evacuate Theater After Man Tries (And Fails) To Open Beer With Pepper Spray Canister

What do you do when you want to enjoy a delicious bottle beverage, but do not have a bottle opener on your person? A man in Germany was trying to enjoy a beer while at a movie theater, and was faced with such a quandary.

Rather than ask around his fellow movie goers around him for a bottle opener, he decided to utilize a can of pepper spray he happened to have on him to try and open his beer.

It did not work.

The 29-year-old did not successfully open his beer, but did manage to break open the canister and spray the 200 something people that were surrounding him. The cinema’s manager told the German news agency dpa that the theater was in “chaos.” Still, the manager was able to keep his calm, offering complimentary beverages to moviegoers and opening the windows to air out the building.

Somehow, no customers have complained about breathing or eye problems, and the movie was restarted after just 30 minutes.

Via New York Post