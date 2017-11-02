Astros Catcher Went Through Tough Times Before Becoming A Champ

Evan Gattis went from a janitor to a World Series champion in a little under a decade. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/3PGypl1N0y — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 2, 2017

It’s crazy how life can take you from hitting rock bottom to becoming something great!

The Astros catcher, Evan Gattis was emotional winning the World Series, defeating the L.A. Dodgers in Game 7, because of what he went through less than a decade ago.

He battled with anxiety and substance abuse. He didn’t go to collegestraight after high school, but he had a job as a parking attendant and a janitor.

He, then, goes back to college at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin where he gets drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2010.

He takes out his old work ID and is reminded where he came from. How one can turn their life around and become someone better!

Never forget where you came from.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ESPN