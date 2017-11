Last week at Atlee High School in Richmond, Virginia, senior Sepp Shirley scored a touchdown. But Sepp’s run was unlike most others. Sepp was born with cerebral palsy, and usually needs crutches to walk.

Friday night, coach Matt Gray told the refs and the opposing team what he intended to do – and put Sepp in the game. Sepp stumbled on the first hand-off, but took the second all the way. Brown later called it, “the toughest 80-yard run I’ve ever witnessed.”

It’s also the awesomest.