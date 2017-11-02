Disney Confirms Cast Of The Live-Action “Lion King” Remake; Beyoncé Rounds Out Cast As “Nala”

We knew Donald Glover and James Earl Jones were both signed on to portray Simba and Mufasa, respectively, in the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic The Lion King, but we’d only heard rumors of who else would be joining the cast.

Last night, Disney announced the rest of the cast for the remake, and the biggest news is definitely the addition of Beyoncé as Simba’s love interest Nala!

We’re just imaging the Lion King soundtrack with the inclusion of Queen Bey’s vocals!

The Lion King is set to be released in July, 2019!

