Looks Like Maple Might Replace Pumpkin Spice Soon

It just looks like pumpkin spice flavored products are actually slowing down now. As you remembered a few years ago, pumpkin spice was THE flavor for fall. As the years went by, it started to go down little by little.

The maple products are becoming hotter now as the sales are increasing at a rapid growth. Just in nonalcoholic drinks alone, it’s gone up 85 per cent since 2016. Alcoholic drinks like Crown Royal, Jim Beam and Knob Creek are adding maple to their liquor.

Both Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks have released their maple and pecan latte fusion. Starbucks has Maple Pecan Latte, which was released back in September.

Who do you think is the king of fall drinks? Maple or Pumpkin Spice?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TIME