Man Gets Arrested For Driving His Mower While Intoxicated

In Parker County police arrested a man for driving drunk.  But not exactly how you’d think.

Someone reported seeing a man, who they said looked drunk, driving a lawnmower down the street.

Deputies went out to find the suspect and said he “wasn’t hard to locate” and that they didn’t expect to find any other people out “driving a lawnmower at 1:00 in the morning.”

The man identified as Scott Alan Bradley of Weatherford, was found just as he was turning into a driveway.

Beside the fact that he was driving a lawnmower as a form of transportation, deputies say Bradley “exhibited numerous signs of being intoxicated” and in addition to slurring his words, had difficulty standing and walking. In fact, deputies say Bradley admitted that he’d been drinking and told them that he enjoyed, “Budweiser Tall Boys.”

Bradley was arrested for Public Intoxication.

