It looks like the Astros, not only will be getting a World Series ring, but also a grill for everyone in the 40-man roster by Paul Wall.

The rapper and Johnny Dang, his business partner, wants to get those grillz done by Friday’s parade.

Wall says that money isn’t an issue when it comes to the World Series champs, and he says that every custom grill he will make, will be made of 18 karat gold!

That is definitely one expensive mouth piece!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TMZ