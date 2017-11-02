Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Certainly Look Like They’re Dating Again; Couple Photographed Enjoying Bike Ride Across L.A.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Well we know what The Weeknd has been up to since becoming a single man, and as for ex Selena Gomez….she’s been getting pretty cozy with one of her past relationships, Justin Bieber.

They’ve visited together late into the night at Gomez’ house, and even spent all last Sunday with each other, sharing breakfast together before heading to church.

All day yesterday, the Biebs and Gomez were photographed enjoying a nice bike ride together all across Los Angeles.

We’ll see if the Biebs and Selena confirm their newly relaunched romance!

Via TMZ

