“Sport Illustrated” Magazine May Have Predicted Houston Astros’ Win Back In 2014

Back in 2014 Sports Illustrated ran a cover that might have actually predicted the Houston Astros’ championship win.
They were apparently determined that the Texas team, who were once considered a “laughingstock of baseball,” would grab their first title this year.
“Your 2017 World Series Champs,” read his headline on the magazine’s June 30, 2014 cover, which teased “an unprecedented look at how a franchise is going beyond Moneyball to build the game’s NEXT BIG THING.”
The cover also featured a photo of Houston outfielder George Springer, who was named the 2017 World Series MVP.
-source via eonline.com