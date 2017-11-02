“Sport Illustrated” Magazine May Have Predicted Houston Astros’ Win Back In 2014

Back in 2014 Sports Illustrated ran a cover that might have actually predicted the Houston Astros’ championship win.

They were apparently determined that the Texas team, who were once considered a “laughingstock of baseball,” would grab their first title this year.

3 years ago Sports Illustrated called the Astros to win the World Series.. With George Springer as the cover… pic.twitter.com/H3dqpgnHhe — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) November 2, 2017

“Your 2017 World Series Champs,” read his headline on the magazine’s June 30, 2014 cover, which teased “an unprecedented look at how a franchise is going beyond Moneyball to build the game’s NEXT BIG THING.”

The cover also featured a photo of Houston outfielder George Springer, who was named the 2017 World Series MVP.

-source via eonline.com