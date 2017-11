Today Nov. 2, 2017, Taylor Swift announced on Twitter that at midnight she will be dropping another new single!

Titled “Call it what you want”, the singer teased a lyric:

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. pic.twitter.com/nTmlQUzmFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2017

Officially setting our alarms to midnight!

-source via cosmopolitan.com