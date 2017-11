When in doubt the crowd helps out.

While celebrating at the Astros victory parade in Houston a lady at the top of the parking garage lost her hat. Luckily this is the friendly state. The parking garage was full of people onlooking from the side and started throwing the hat back up to the top, the crowd dropped it a couple of times but just like the Astros they didn’t give up. In the video you can hear the crowd cheering and sighing as the hat makes it s way back. Check out the clip below.