Dallas’ Perennial All-Ages Music Venue The Door Is Closing At The End Of December

Perennial Deep Ellum music spot The Door has announced they are closing its doors at the end of the year.

For two decades, The Door operated as Dallas’ premiere all-ages concert venue, and saw the Dallas debut for many popular bands including Fall Out Boy and Paramore. The venue slid their announcement into an advertisement highlighting some upcoming shows.

The venue’s owner, Russell Hobbs confirmed the reason The Door will cease to operate is due to their rent being doubled. Hobbs told Central Track, “We’d love to stay in Deep Ellum, but there’s just no space. If you want to open a 1,500-person venue, there’s no space for it.”

Via Central Track