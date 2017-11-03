Doctor Delivers a Baby While Dressed as The Joker

It totally isn’t terrifying to see a clown doctor.

Dr. Paul Locus, an OB at the Henry County Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, decided to go as Heath Ledgers Joker this year for Halloween. He didn’t change out of his clothes, wipe his make up off or take off the wig when it was time to deliver Justin and Brittany Selph’s baby daughter, Oaklyn. The family didn’t find it scary but rather cool. News Channel 5 Nashville reports that little Oaklyn Saige Selph was born  at 8:20 p.m. on Halloween. Even grandma thought the whole thing was cool. Check out the pics below.

