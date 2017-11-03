For The First Time In 22 Years Hershey’s Is Releasing A New Candy Bar

Ever since it’s creation in 1900, Hershey’s has only had three candy bars bear it’s famous name. The original milk chocolate starting in 1900, Special Dark in 1939, Cookies’n’Cream in 1995 and now it’s fourth bar, Hershey’s Gold.

Since 1900, just three candy bars have carried the @Hersheys name. Now there's a fourth. https://t.co/pCmIJ10olD — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) November 3, 2017

The bar has zero chocolate in it and is made from what they are calling “caramelized creme” that includes pretzels and peanuts baked inside. And if you’re wondering what caramelized creme is, it’s something that sounds fantastic. The creme is the mostly sugar non-dairy white stuff filling in Oreo cookies that is turned gold by browning the sugar inside. This is supposed to give it a “sweet, buttery taste”.

“Consumers favor a complex combination of ingredients, which led to the unique variation of sweet and salty, crunchy and creamy,” Hershey’s said in a press release.

You can expect to see these hit shelves starting December 1.

-source via cnn.com