HBO Suspends Production Of “Westworld” After Actor Suffers “Medical Emergency”

HBO has temporarily suspended production of one of its most popular shows after a recurring actor suffered what is being described as an “off set medical emergency.”

Currently, two units are working on the upcoming second season of the HBO hit Westworld. Unfortunately, one of those units has had to temporarily cease production due to the medical emergency; the other crew was not affected.

HBO said in a statement to Deadline, “Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended. The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

Westworld is expected to debut its second season some time next year, though there is currently no world whether the halt in production will delay the show’s premiere.

The actor’s identity has yet to be revealed.

Via Deadline