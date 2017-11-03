Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans To Name Five of Her Movies

Jimmy Kimmel has had celebrity’s come in this week and host his show while he’s been out.

Jennifer Lawrence was the 4th host to come and fill in. Of course she killed it. In her opening monologue she pointed out how Dodgers fans all had the same thing to say about their world series loss. Lawrence also did a segment where she went out on to the street to ask random pedestrians to name 5 movies she was in. Easy task, right? Turns out the most people could name were 3. Check out her hilarious opening monologue in the clip below.

 

