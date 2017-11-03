Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Aren’t “Official” Yet, But They Are Taking Time To “Figure Things Out”

Ok.

These two are so obviously dating again, right? What do they mean “figuring things out.”

A source told People that nothing is official between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, but they have been spending an awful amount of time together. Like that time Justin spent the whole day into the night at Selena’s house. Or that time they spent the whole day together getting breakfast and attending church together. Or that time they spent all day together earlier in the week riding bikes across Los Angeles.

Yup. Just figuring things out.

The insider continued with People saying, “There’s a long history there obviously with them and they are figuring things out as they spend time together. No one would be surprised if they gave it a real go, but it’s too soon to say how things will unfold now.”

Obviously, Gomez is just trying to toy with The Weeknd, right? She and the Biebs could easily hang out in private and not spend every waking moment in the public’s eye, but that would be too easy.

We guess only time will tell if Bieber and Selena become an “official” item again.

Via People