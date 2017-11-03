Kylie Jenner Posts A Picture Of Her Hand; Has Everyone Convinced She Is Teasing A Maternity Shoot

We have no idea which Kardashians are pregnant and which aren’t. Kim though has confirmed a surrogate is carrying her child. Good for her.

Khloe and Kylie however are being super coy about whether they are pregnant or not. They keep teasing us with little hints here and there, but there has been no confirmation. As a result, any little thing they do has fans clamoring they’ve confirmed their pending motherhood.

Case in point, Kylie Jenner. She posted a seemingly innocent picture….of her HANDS, and fans are convinced she is in the middle of a maternity shoot.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

A source “close” to Kylie was very much inspired by Beyonce’s photo shoot announcing her pregnancy, and she wants to do the same with hers. The source told HollywoodLife.com, “Kylie was inspired by Beyoncé’s iconic twin announcement. She decided to reach out to the photographer as well as other photographers she loves and trusts to recreate her own special iconic moment.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Ok, Kylie.

Via Bustle