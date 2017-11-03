Lil Kim Goes Hard on New ‘Took Us a Break’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Kim rules the roost in her stark new black and white video for “Took Us A Break.”

Related: Lil Kim’s Crew Involved in L.A. Robbery: Report

The iconic rapper is seen lording over a futuristic strip club scene with cash flying, as well as rapping in a stylized burka for a crowd near a wall of flames.

“I would say it’s the jump-off to this album,” she said on a recent radio interview about her upcoming project. “Letting my fans know that I’m back, it’s moving, and it’s time to go.”

Check out the new clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.