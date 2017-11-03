Man Denied Breakfast At McDonald’s Pulls Gun On Employee In Drive Thru

Police in Ohio are on the lookout for a man who has serious issues with both anger and time management.

The man in question is suspected of pulling a gun on a McDonald’s employee after being denied an Egg McMuffin because they weren’t being served at the time.  Trying to be served through the drive thru, the employee claims after the suspect was denied the Egg McMuffin, he brandished his weapon, called her a vulgar name, and sped off on his black Ford Taurus.

The man had another individual in the vehicle, and police suspect them to be around 20-years-old.  The restaurant, and Ohio police are currently reviewing the surveillance footage to try and find any information about the suspects.

