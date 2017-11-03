Tiffany & Co. Just Added A New Line Of Products That Are Everyday Items

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tiffany & Co. unveiled their newest line in Home and Accessories collection and honestly we aren’t sure what to think about their new additions.

Other than classic pieces we’ve come to know from the company like crystal dishes and glassware, their new products are described by the company as,”ordinary objects made extraordinary.”  By all means, this is a HUGE understatement.

The list includes a $9,000 ball of yarn, a set of ping pong paddles for $650, “paper cups” made from bone china, oh and a sterling silver tin can for $1,500.  What!?  Who’s buying a coffee can for that much?

-source via cosmopolitan.com

