Zayn Malik Reveals He Doesn’t Talk To Anyone From One Direction, “Our Relationships Have Definitely Changed”

Zayn Malik was the one to break away from the other lads in One Direction, and it seems he’s also the one who has no real desire to keep with his former band mates, either.

In a new interview for Billboard Magazine, of which he appears on the cover, Zayn revealed that his relationships with Harry, Liam, Louis, and Niall have evolved since their days together in 1D. Evolved so much so, that he hardly speaks to them att all nowadays. He explained, “Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”

.@ZaynMalik opens up about conquering touring anxiety, album No. 2 & why he's been living on a farm #ZaynOnBillboard https://t.co/G0ysYhnPzE pic.twitter.com/Ffgku4wv1F — billboard (@billboard) November 2, 2017

Even though Zayn has no contact with his former One Directioners, he does stress that their relationship is “without malice,” and there is no competition between the five as they purse their individual solo careers.

Via E!