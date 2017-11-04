Bride’s Brother Hides Pennywise The Clown In Engagement Photos

By Mike Hatch
Jesse McLaren was sweet enough to shoot his sister’s engagement photos (which really did turn out beautifully).  But it wasn’t until he added one of the most terrifying clowns in history to every single photo that the internet really noticed.

Check out McLaren’s Photoshopping greatness of Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown (from this year’s smash remake IT) below!

Source: Twitter

