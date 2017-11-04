Dallas Restaurant Under Fire for Using Photos of Caitlyn Jenner to Designate Their Restrooms

A restaurant in the North Texas suburbs is currently under fire for using photos of Caitlyn Jenner before and after her transition to indicate its restrooms. Dodie’s restaurant in Allen currently has the photos on display for their restrooms. The photos show Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair for the women’s bathroom and a photo of Jenner as a former athlete at the Summer Olympics in 1976 for the men’s bathroom. According to a Facebook post from Dodie’s, these photos have been up since August. While many people likely from the suburbs were quick to comment on how funny the bathrooms were and how they didn’t see a problem with it, a recent Twitter post by user Dom, has gone viral and many are saying it’s tasteless humor on the restaurant’s part.

There were typical responses from people such as this one below.

Something hilarious. That's what is going on. 😂🤣😂 Love this! If someone doesn't like it that is their problem! — Joe Kennedy (@projoeiii) November 1, 2017

Then there were other responses from people explaining why this seems offensive.