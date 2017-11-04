Matthew McConaughey Keeps Proving Us Why He’s One Of Our Favorite Texas Celebs

Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 the king of chill, Matthew McConaughey went out to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and helped to pass out 4,500 turkeys!

A Facebook Live video showed McConaughey go to the Wild Turkey Distillery and told everyone that he and “250 volunteers are going to deliver 4,500 turkeys to people around Lawrenceburg, and the volunteers that are here don’t know I’m here, so Eddie Russell’s about to invite me on hopefully to surprise them.” “And it’s my birthday,” the actor added.

McConaughey surprised Russell’s mom(married to Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller) and of course she was overjoyed to see the Oscar-winner at her home.

