New Study Reveals Humans Care About Dogs More Than Other Humans

Hey dog lovers!  Ever wonder why you might tend to care more about your dog or dogs in general more than other people?  Well it turns out you’re not alone according to one new study.

The research is claiming that humans tend to care more about “man’s best friend” than they do about their fellow human.  People apparently show more empathy for dogs than other people when both were hurt or needed help.

The findings were published in a journal known as Society and Animals.  It examined reactions from around 240 students when they were given fictitious news reports about injured dogs and people.  The students were given a set of stories describing how a puppy, adult dog, 30-year-old person, and a baby were injured or attacked.

Students had the same amount of empathy when they learned about the puppy and human baby; followed closely by the adult dog.  “Age seems to trump species, when it comes to eliciting empathy. In addition, it appears that adult humans are viewed as capable of protecting themselves while full grown dogs are just seen as larger puppies,” Northeastern professor Jack Levin said, via Science Daily.

