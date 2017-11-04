Scientists Have Discovered “The Most Relaxing Song Ever”

The holidays are rapidly approaching: and stress, not to mention anxiety, always seem to go with this time of the year. In order to relax, don’t feel like you need to get a massage, do yoga, make a cup or tea or even have a day at the spa. Why not just cue up a 8 minute, 8 second song instead?

Even though this study was done a few years ago (it recently caught my eye on a friend’s Facebook page), it’s still interesting to learn that “the most relaxing song ever” isn’t from Enya, Yanni, Mozart or Coldplay. It’s what you’re listening to right now (at the top of the page): Marconi Union’s “Weightless”! Believe it or not, neuroscientists claim this song reduces anxiety by 65% and shouldn’t be listened to while driving (because it induces sleep)!

So how in the world do these highly specialized scientists know this? Through a series of studies (40 women, connected to sensors, were given challenging puzzles to complete while certain songs played), they discovered the rhythms, bass lines and carefully arranged harmonies of the song reduce blood pressure, slows the heart rate, brain activity and breathing and lowers cortisol (a “stress hormone” in the body). Technically (and scientifically), Marconi Union used musical principles to create the “perfect relaxing song”! For example, it has a rhythm that starts at 60 beats-per-minute; but then gradually drops to 50 beats-per-minute: when you listen, your heart rate gradually matches the beat (the song is 8-minutes, because it takes about 5-minutes for this process to occur)!

If you’re curious, here (what they say) are the Top 10 Most Relaxing Tracks:

1) Marconi Union “Weightless” (above)

2) Airstream “Electra”

3) DJ Shah “Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)”

4) Enya “Watermark”

5) Coldplay “Strawberry Swing”

6) Barcelona “Please Don’t Go”

7) All Saints “Pure Shores”

8) Adele “Someone Like You”

9) Mozart “Canzonetta Sull’aria”

10) Cafe Del Mar “We Can Fly”

