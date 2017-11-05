Gloria Fallon, Mother Of Jimmy Fallon Passes Away At Local Hospital

The Late Night host, Jimmy Fallon is mourning the loss of his mother, Gloria, who died Saturday.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” says the family spokesperson. “Jmmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

NBC announces that the taping of The Tonight Show will be canceled due to his mother’s death.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” the networksspokesperson says. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kidness and support.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Entertainment Weekly