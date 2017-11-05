Khloe Kardashian Brings Lighting Crew To DMV

Khloe definitely wants to look good in her driver’s license photo, I mean, because she brought her lighting crew and even her makeup artist to make sure that the picture is perfect.

During an episode of KUWTK, Khloe mentions to her best friend, “I finally get to change my last name back to Kardashian.”

The show’s lighting director, Landon Hosto, holds up a lighting ring and tries to position her where the camera is. Their even was a green backdrop!

Next time I’m going to the DMV, I’m bringing a couple of friends to fix my lighting for me!

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Travel and Leisure

