New Clothing Line Being Introduced By Kroger

Filed Under: 2018, AMP 103.7, Clothes, clothing, Fall, grocery, Kroger, new line, shopping
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Beginning next fall, Kroger will be launching their very own clothing line.

The supermarket chain announced Friday Nov. 3, 2017 plans for the brand to make its debut at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores across the country. The line will be a casual collection to span from children to teens and adults.

It’s no surprise the grocery chain is taking a step in this direction since more traditional grocery chains have been facing increased competition from several companies like Walmart, Amazon and high-end grocers.

However companies like Amazon purchasing grocery companies like Whole Foods Market Inc. over the summer dramatically raised concerns about the viability of traditional grocers and their future in the industry.

-source via ktvt.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live