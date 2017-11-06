Animoji Karaoke is Here to Take Over Your Life

Over the weekend everyone got their new iPhone X, and has been using the animoji feature like crazy.

The iPhone X offers a TrueDepth camera. Which uses depth information from your face to keep the animation in sync with your mouth, eyes, and all the rest of your facial muscles. To create Animoji Karaoke, you must play the music loud enough for it to be picked up by the microphone and then, you have to lip sync for the TrueDepth camera to create the Karaoke effect. Now that everyone has spent the weekend playing with the TrueDepth camera, people have created Animoji clips with of famous movies and clips of them selves singing as pigs, chickens and pandas. They are very hilarious and very life like. Check out some of the clips below.