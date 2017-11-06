Do You Have ‘That” Astros ‘Sports Illustrated” Issue? It’s Big Money on eBay

Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

In 2014, Sports Illustrated had a cover story featuring the Houston Astros – when they were losing 100 games a year. Every year. The story boldly predicted the Astros would win the World Series in a few years. Sure enough. They were right.

The prediction was even more amazing because the player pictured on the cover was George Springer. Back then, Springer had been with the team for just two months.

Last week he was named World Series MVP.

That issue – with that crazy prediction – is now selling for the amount of a nosebleed World Series tickets

The Astros made history, and plenty of fans want a piece of it. (BroBible)

