Ellen DeGeneres Tries To Trick Kris Jenner Into Revealing Which Kardashians Are Pregnant

At this point, who can you believe when we’re talking about which Kardashians are pregnant and which aren’t?

We know Kim and Kanye are expecting via a surrogate, and Khloe and Kylie keeo trying to tease up. Knowing what we do about the Kardashians, we know any kind of announcement or confirmation will keep at the most opportune moment to milk it on television for EVERYTHING it’s worth.

That’s not good enough for Ellen DeGeneres, though.

She had momager Kris Jenner on her show, and she did everything in her power to try and pry some new information out of her. As they both sat down, Ellen began the interview saying, “You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do, you have a whole bunch of them.” Kris kept trying to steer the conversation towards the upcoming 15th season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, and the massive contract the family signed, but Ellen wouldn’t give up!

Check out their hilarious interaction below!

