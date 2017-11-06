Man Shoots Himself In The Penis Trying To Rob Hot Dog Stand

A 19-year-old in South Side Chicago spent last Tuesday night in the hospital after a robbery attempt gone horribly, horribly wrong.

Terrion Pouncy was arrested while lying on the steps of a home across the street from a hot dog joint he just attempted to rob. He only made it just across the street, after suffering an injury at his own hands! While trying to adjust the gun is his waistband, Pouncy accidentally fired a shot, and the bullet struck him directly in the manhood.

He only could make it as far as across the street before collapsing. Upon his arrest, police recovered the wallets of the victims at the Maxwell Street Express, along with the .38 caliber pistol that was used in the shooting.

To add insult to injury, while in the hospital, Pouncy missed a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, and is being charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Via Fox 4