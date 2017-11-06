P. Diddy Changes His Name Once Again, Wants To Be Known Henceforth As “Brother Love”

Puff Daddy. P. Diddy. Diddy. Sean Combs is a man known by many names, so what’s one more?

Combs announced on Twitter, once again, his intention to change his name, and his insistence to be known henceforth as “Brother Love.”

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

In the video, Combs said, “I know it’s risky and I know it’s corny to some people—but I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

So how long do you think this name will last?

Via E!