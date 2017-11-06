Samsung’s ‘Growing up’ Ad Takes a Direct Jab at Apple

While many people stood in lines this past week to score the latest iPhone X from Apple, Samsung was quietly cooking up a minute-long roast that pokes fun at all of the iPhone’s weaknesses. In the commercial, Samsung starts by roasting Apple users who were standing in line waiting to get the latest model. Among other things Samsung poked fun at were storage, a waterproof feature, the iPhone dongle, and wireless charging. Major shade was thrown! The one minute video goes through Apple’s 10 years of criticism and people can’t help but talk about this ad.

The ad was uploaded to YouTube Sunday and has well over 2 million views already. The highlight of the video was moving on from Apple and going to Samsung or as the brand called it, “Growing Up.”

You can see the full ad below.