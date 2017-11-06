Study Shows ‘Phubbing” Negatively Affects 70% of Relationships

Are you a phubber? Seems most of us are.

Phubbing is ignoring your partner for your phone and it’s causing relationship discontent.

In a recent Baylor University study, 70% of people in relationships said that smartphones “sometimes,” “often,” “very often” or “all the time” interfered in their interactions with their partners.

22.6% said that phubbing has caused problems in their relationships.

36.6% reported sometimes feeling depressed because they felt like their partner was putting their phone above them.

Let’s stop doing that.

(Huffington Post)