Study Shows ‘Phubbing” Negatively Affects 70% of Relationships

Are you a phubber? Seems most of us are.
Phubbing is ignoring your partner for your phone and it’s causing relationship discontent.
In a recent Baylor University study, 70% of people in relationships said that smartphones “sometimes,” “often,” “very often” or “all the time” interfered in their interactions with their partners.
22.6% said that phubbing has caused problems in their relationships.
36.6% reported sometimes feeling depressed because they felt like their partner was putting their phone above them.
Let’s stop doing that.