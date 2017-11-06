Sybil’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 11.06.17

If you listen to Fast in the Morning, you might already know the random situations we find ourselves in on a regular basis. Sometimes crazy, sometimes scary, sometimes embarrassing, and almost always fun. On Mondays, let’s re-live it together with my new blog: Weekend Wrap-Up.

FRIDAY

On the same note as our elevator debate last week (how Nathan doesn’t wanna ride with anyone else), I realized something about myself as I was leaving the station on Friday. I go out of my way to use the other door just so I don’t have to hold it open for someone. Example: If I see someone walking into our building through the left door, and I’m walking at a faster pace, I’ll inevitably make it to the door first which means I have to be polite and wait for them so I can hold it open. So I’ll opt for the right door instead so it’s not an issue. Or, if someone is walking 20 steps behind me to leave, I exit through the revolving door so I don’t have to wait. I’m too impatient.

As I was driving home, I did something actually patient and I was proud of myself. I was driving in far right lane of the highway because I was taking the next exit, and a school bus slowly chugged its way onto the freeway. My two options were A) speed up to get out of his way or B) hit the brakes and let it poke in front of me. I chose ‘B’ because… kids and all. Then I noticed that there were side cameras on the bus so I was glad I wasn’t a jerk.

In related news… school buses have cameras?! I mentioned this to my husband Richie when I got home, and he said there’s been a controversy surrounding them for months now, and tomorrow it will come to a head when people vote whether or not to keep the public school bus system. I love it how I’m so immersed in pop culture and which Kardashian is pregnant, while he pays attention to real news. It’s earned him the earnest nickname “Old Man Weather” because he often advises me what to wear or when to pack an umbrella since he watches the actual news.

As we were catching up on our days, he said he’s been waiting for a call back from someone for a simple question, and it’s been two days. He wondered aloud how people don’t have three minutes to pick up the phone for a quick phone call. Playing Devil’s Advocate, I said I’ve been too busy for a 3-minute phone call many times. We ended up debating this, and although my dog Barkley sided with me, I’m pretty sure he won.

Since my dog was able to gruntsighwhimper on cue, I decided to make an ASMR video with him. For the next hour and a half, we recorded, edited, uploaded sweet Barkles and all the noises he makes. Yes, that is how I choose to spend my free time when I don’t have three minutes to call you back.

SATURDAY

Went to the station and did a crappy show. Everyone was stuffed up from allergies and none of us wanted to be there. My co-host David (the most positive man ever) even said, “Some days we have great shows, and that one… just wasn’t.” Well-put, Dave.

After I left work, I was headed home and missed my turn so I made an illegal u-turn in the middle of the street. Next thing I know, red and blue lights are flashing in front of me. A motorcycle signaled for me to pull over. Panicked, I did as instructed. Turns out, he was just stopping traffic for the 29th Annual “Run to the Wall” Motorcycle Ride for veterans. I whipped out my cell phone and got some video.

Salute to all the military men & women who have served our country! @sybil1037 got this video as the 29th Annual Run the Wall Ride passed. pic.twitter.com/mgcTeng2pA — AMP1037 NewHitMusic (@AMP1037DFW) November 6, 2017

I spent the rest of the day shopping in Deep Ellum for a gift for midday girl Randi. We were going out that night to celebrate her birthday, and as I’ve mentioned before, I’m a good gifter so I wanted to keep that title. She ended up getting a shiny, rose gold disco ball-shaped cup to drink from that night, a set of nail polishes, a badass eyeshadow palette called “Nude Dude” that featured her go-to make-up colors that were displayed over men’s body parts like censor bars, and an autographed keychain photo of me and Richie. I thought it would be funny to get her a giant framed photo of us, but this way she has to keep it with her at all times, and as we know, Randi has pretty much one of everything in her purse.

While I was running errands, I got a text from Randall that the wine tasting for her birthday had been canceled because the winery messed up their schedule. Richie and I decided to do one at our house instead. Randi and her friend Taylor showed up around 10:30pm, and we poured mini bottles of gas station varietals into our glasses as I snobbishly made up backgrounds for each one.

“This white zinfandel is a 2016 vintage from the Beringer estates in Napa Valley. You’ll notice some floral notes on the nose, and it’s rather light-bodied. As you sip it, you should pick up a nice, fruity finish.”

This went on for four more rounds, but then I had to finish getting dressed.

The four of us decided to go to The Lodge because Randi had never been to a strip club before. During the ride there, we gave ourselves fake names and fake careers. Richie and I employed our old names we had used in the past, which ironically made him “Taylor” so Randi’s friend Taylor became “Shea.” Randi was “Carter” (in honor of Carter Cruise), and I employed my middle name “Nicole.”

We decided that Taylor (aka: “Shea”) was a taxidermist, and Randi lived in Nashville and made custom leather goods for celebs. She then saved me in her phone as “Kim K. West” so that I could secretly call her at some point during the night and wow one of the entertainers– who would 100% be “putting herself through school” because they all are– by having that name flash on the screen.

14 beers in, we forgot about our elaborate trick. Although, Randi did have a great line for one of the dancers. As we introduced “Shea” to whatever-her-fake-name-was, our midday princess blurted out, “He’s a taxidermist. So, if you died tonight, he could stuff you.” So funny on so many levels, but the eternal college student left our table on that note.

The country fell back an hour at 2am which means we had an extra hour of drinks we didn’t need. Someone had the great idea to get tattoos. Richie and Randi already have some so it was no biggie for them. I’m a virgin when it comes to ink, aside from my micro-bladed eyebrows. Randi decided she would get a remake of me and Richie’s photo on her back. And we all know how well portrait tattoos turn out, right? When we arrived in Deep Ellum, all the ink shops were closed. Seriously. How the hell did we out-party the tattoo crowd?!

We ended up at Buzzbrews instead for a 3am dinfast (breakner?) We literally counted four people physically sleeping on the tables. FOUR. I blame Daylight Saving Time. We had a couple more great ideas over dinner (drunken dog-walking on Periscope, Randi making up a dance to a song of our choice, etc.), but instead we went home to watch Saturday Night Live. All four of us were asleep before the monologue even started.

SUNDAY

The four of us watched SNL and laughed over re-hashed stories from the night before. Richie proclaimed it was “almost was best night ever” with all of our hair-brained ideas that never came to fruition. Probably for the best.

Then we Airplayed some of our favorite YouTube videos as my neighbor Honeycutt and her 6-year-old daughter Elie knocked on the door. She dropped off a meat/cheese/fruit plate that was left over from a big event she had the night before. It was perfect for our hangovers.

Randi and Taylor left. Less than 10 min. later, Richie’s dad and brother showed up to watch the Cowboys game. I made a plate of chicken nuggets and took them back to my bedroom where I could binge-watch Black Mirror. Napped for a couple of hours then woke back up for our Sunday night TV jam of Family Guy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Girlfriend Experience. I was mad that TGE was too hard to follow this season, and I fell asleep two hours later.

Overall another fun weekend! Let’s meet back here next Monday, shall we? To read last week’s Wrap-Up, click here.

Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.