Tony Romo Becomes Visibly Emotional After Cowboys Honor Former Quarterback With Video Before Yesterday’s Game

If you thought yesterday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs was going to be anything but special, those suspicions were quickly put to rest even before the game started.

Not only was this a matchup featuring two teams who both originated in Dallas, and at one time shared use of the Cotton Bowl, this was the first game back for Tony Romo as a commentator. The Cowboys wanted everyone to know this was not just a normal game from the get go, adorning one of the end zone with a gigantic banner welcoming #9 back.

Tony Romo getting a big Texas sized welcome back to AT&T stadium "Welcome Home 9" pic.twitter.com/ZrawuwzkXL — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 5, 2017

Before kick off, the Cowboys also played an incredibly touching tribute video for Romo, narrated by, who else, his best friend Jason Witten. The best part is Romo later confirmed he had NO idea the video was coming, and looked incredibly emotional as he removed his headphones to watch it.

Afterwards, the crowd gave Romo a very well-deserved standing ovation. Welcome home, #9!

Via CBS Sports