Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Reveal Gender Of Second Child

This week while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine announced the gender of his second child with Behati Prinsloo.

“It is a girl. We are having another girl,” Levine revealed on air. This will be his and the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s second daughter together. Their first was born only a year ago in September. Behati made her own announcement on Instagram.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Behati is seven months and according to Levine, “She’s awesome. She’s like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” he said. “You would never know she’s almost seven months pregnant. God bless her.”

-source via cosmopolitan.com