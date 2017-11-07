Adam Levine Reveals Gender of Second Child

By Scott T. Sterling

Adam Levine stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Nov. 7) for a visit that included the Maroon 5 singer revealing the gender of his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine didn’t bother with any drama or fanfare, simply sharing that he and Behati are expecting a second baby girl.

DeGeneres has the distinction of helping name the couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose, so she and Levine discussed the role she’ll be playing in naming their second. “It’ll be a collaborative effort,” Levine quipped.

The singer also shared that the couple plan on having even more children, with Levine claiming that “I thrive in chaos.”

Watch the sweet moment below.