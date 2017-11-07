Elderly Doctor Loses Medical License Because She Doesn’t Know How To Use A Computer

Dr. Anna Konopka keeps track of all of her patient’s records with handwritten notes kept in a library of manilla folders. She insists her system has been perfected, and works just fine.

The New Hampshire Board of Medicine, however, disagrees. So much so, they requested Dr. Konopka to hand in her medical license, due to her refusal to learn how to use a computer. Specifically, the board explains her lack of computer expertise prevents her from “accessing and using the state’s mandatory electronic drug monitoring program.”

Dr. Konopka emigrated from Poland in 1961, and has “no time” to learns how to use a computer, though the board has called into question her ability to maintain accurate records about her patients. Specifically, the allegations against Konopka stem from an incident involving a 7-year-old girl with asthma, where the board accuses her of “leaving dosing levels of one medication up to the parents and failing to treat the patient with daily inhaled steroids.”

Dr. Konopka argues that if she permanently loses her license, she would worry about her patients who require medication. Assistant Attorney General Lyn Cusac argues that Konopka’s request for her license should be denied, as she’s had plenty of time to direct her patients to a new practice.

The next step for Konopka, most likely, would be to file a request for reconsideration with the Board of Medicine.

Via Associated Press