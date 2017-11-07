German Police Respond To Unexploded World War II Bomb Found In Garden; Turns Out It Was A Zucchini

A man in Germany found what he believed to be an unexploded bomb from World War II lying in his garden.

Like any concerned citizen, he called the authorities far better equipped and skilled to handle the matter. Officers rushed to the 81-year-olds home, and found the mysterious object that was a cause for concern. In a statement released Friday, the police said, though the object “really did look very like a bomb,” it was actually a 16 inch Zucchini.

Squish squashed: Worried German resident alerts police to a bomb in his garden, but officers find a zucchini. https://t.co/ayJA4fsfZA #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) November 4, 2017

Police believe the zucchini, which weighed in at 11 pounds(!), was thrown over a hedge into the man’s garden.

Via Newsday