Ryan Reynolds Trolled His Wife Blake Lively By Posting The Worst Pic Ever!

Filed Under: Blake Lively, Instagram, Pics, pictures, Ryan Reynolds, trolling
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

With Ryan Reynolds, no one is off limits. Even his wife!

Ryan Reynolds has come up with some of the best social media responses to his fans and his haters, however, it looks like he’s been working on his troll game. Perhaps in an effort to get back at his wife, Blake Lively, for hilariously posting a pic of half her hubby’s face with Ryan Gosling for his birthday.

Happy Birthday, baby.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

He could be channeling Deadpool? Either way, he got her back. And he got her back good by using the worst possible pic he could find.

Ok, this has to be a shot from a movie set, right? Blake Lively doesn’t wear wind pants…EVER!

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Nice work Reynolds! You’re troll game is on point!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live